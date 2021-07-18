Tokenomy (TEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.53 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $688,204.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.46 or 0.00806567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.