Tokocrypto (TKO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00147684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,747.77 or 1.00017152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.