Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 28,238 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 28,238 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.64.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
