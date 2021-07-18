Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 28,238 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 28,238 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

