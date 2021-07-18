Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

