Tourist Token (TOTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Tourist Token has a market cap of $30,056.31 and $19.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00101537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00147885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,700.30 or 1.00433839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

