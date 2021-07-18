Tower Price Reaches $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Tower has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $487,685.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tower has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828300 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Tower Coin Profile

Tower (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

