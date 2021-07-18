TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $673.14.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $633.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $418.02 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

