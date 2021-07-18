TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.12. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 50,790 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$149.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

