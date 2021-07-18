Travala.com (AVA) One Day Volume Hits $1.34 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00006128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $96.31 million and $1.34 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,611,118 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

