TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Volume Hits $1,602.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $26,948.93 and $1,602.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00145753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.89 or 1.00127173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

