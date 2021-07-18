Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) EVP Sells $111,765.86 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $111,765.86.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,064,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 679,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

