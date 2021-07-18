Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the June 15th total of 140,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Fore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

