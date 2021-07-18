Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

