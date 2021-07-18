Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

