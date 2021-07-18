Truvestments Capital LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

MCD opened at $234.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $239.05. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

