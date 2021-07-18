Truvestments Capital LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 178.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

