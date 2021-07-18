Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,753,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

CAG opened at $34.86 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

