Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

