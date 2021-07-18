Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$42.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.51.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.26%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

