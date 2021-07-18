Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

TPB stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

