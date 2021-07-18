Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after buying an additional 255,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.