Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,781,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

