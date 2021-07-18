Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 670,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,456,000 after acquiring an additional 283,626 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Twilio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $374.98 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

