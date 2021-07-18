Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

Ube Industries stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ube Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

