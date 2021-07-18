UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NMI worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.