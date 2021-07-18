UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of SVMK worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

