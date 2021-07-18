UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. Insiders sold a total of 10,020,628 shares of company stock valued at $288,454,753 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.98 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

