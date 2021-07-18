UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

