UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rambus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 212.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 102,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 69,957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.