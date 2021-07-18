UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 21,069.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

