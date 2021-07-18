UBS Group AG Grows Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,554 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.