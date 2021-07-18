UBS Group AG Has $411,000 Holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Kindred Biosciences worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $412.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

