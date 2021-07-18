UBS Group AG Sells 3,239 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SpartanNash by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $678.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.