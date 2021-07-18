UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Update

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 2,025,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

