UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Shares of UFPT opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

