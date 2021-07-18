UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

