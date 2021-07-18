Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

UNB opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.05. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

