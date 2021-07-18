Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $3.12. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 10,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

