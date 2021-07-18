United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

UPS stock opened at $210.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

