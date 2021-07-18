United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Cut to $342.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $342.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.62.

United Rentals stock opened at $306.08 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $8,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

