United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,044.50

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,044.50 ($13.65) and last traded at GBX 1,044.50 ($13.65), with a volume of 1185968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,027.50 ($13.42).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,005.25. The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 25,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Insiders have purchased 25,697 shares of company stock worth $26,422,826 in the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

