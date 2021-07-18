UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Truist Securities

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.98. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

