Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Insider Marc W. Booth Sells 4,573 Shares

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.33. 331,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,620,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

