Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

