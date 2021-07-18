Upfiring (UFR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $511,514.50

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $511,514.50 and $754.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Upfiring is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

