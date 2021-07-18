USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Trading Down 0.3%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 3,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USHG Acquisition stock. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000. USHG Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 14.06% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

