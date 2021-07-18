UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of UTStarcom by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

UTSI stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

