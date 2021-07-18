Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.