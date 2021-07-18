Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

