VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,296 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 642.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 553,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 478,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 192,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.