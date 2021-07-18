VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,199,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 403,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,668. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.26.

